A man has been charged after two people were hospitalised following a "disturbance" in Edinburgh.

The knifeman entered Cobbinshaw House tower block, where a stand-off followed with police.

Armed police locked down the Calder Gardens area of the Scottish capital following reports of man with a bladed weapon at around 8.25am on Monday .

The suspect, 23, was arrested in connection with a "disturbance" and was removed from the building via a back door.

He has since been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the incident was not being treated as terror-related and was not a hostage situation.

The force confirmed that two people were taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".

A man suffered injuries "consistent with being stabbed", while a woman suffered a laceration to the head which was "not believed to be caused by a bladed weapon".

Both have since been discharged.

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said the police were aware of misinformation being shared online in regards to the incident that had caused "further distress in the local community".

He stressed that officers did not receive any reports of a man attempting to enter a nursery.

"While we understand what happened was frightening, I’d ask people to avoid speculating about the details and be mindful that false information could affect any future court proceedings," the police chief said.

"We still have a police presence in the area for reassurance and I thank the public for their continued assistance and support."