A man has been charged after a pod of dolphins was reportedly disturbed off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The incident is alleged to have happened off the Moray coast on June 27, after police received a report of a boat disturbing the dolphins in the water.

The man will bereported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Dolphins, whales and porpoises are protected within Scottish territorial waters, meaning it is against the law to intentionally or recklessly disturb them.

In response to charge, Constable Bryony Munro said: “We would like to remind members of the public to take care not to disturb any marine wildlife when they are encountered, and to follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code, whether they’re watching wildlife from the shore or sea.

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