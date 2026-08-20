Man, 49, charged in connection with terror attack that killed two people at Manchester synagogue
Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, has been charged with failing to disclose information relating to terrorist activity
A man has been charged in connection with a terrorist attack that killed two people at a synagogue in Manchester last year, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said.
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Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, has been charged in connection with the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in October last year.
Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.
Three other men were treated in hospital for serious injuries. All three have since been released.
The 35-year-old attacker was shot dead by armed police.
Hakim, of St. James Road, Higher Broughton, was today charged with failing to disclose information relating to terrorist activity.
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The Iraqi national has been remanded to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds operational responsibility for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “I can confirm that, earlier today, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West charged a man with failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.
"This charge is directly related to the terrorist attack which took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue last October.
“This is a significant development in our investigation, and my thoughts are with all those affected by the attack, particularly the bereaved loved ones and survivors. We have updated them and continue to offer them as much support as possible.
“Since the attack took place, we have been unwavering in our commitment to establishing the full picture behind the incident and identifying anybody who may have been involved in any way.
“The charge that has been authorised is the culmination of a substantial amount of meticulous work by the investigation team, supported by the Crown Prosecution Service, and I hope this update reaffirms that commitment.”