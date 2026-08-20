A man has been charged in connection with a terrorist attack that killed two people at a synagogue in Manchester last year, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said.

Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, has been charged in connection with the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in October last year.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Three other men were treated in hospital for serious injuries. All three have since been released.

The 35-year-old attacker was shot dead by armed police.

Hakim, of St. James Road, Higher Broughton, was today charged with failing to disclose information relating to terrorist activity.

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