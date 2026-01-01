A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 63-year-old man outside a pub days after Christmas.

Sussex Police were called to reports of an assault outside The Heath Tavern in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, at 10.50pm on Monday, December 29.

A force spokesman said that the victim was taken in a serious condition to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said on Thursday.

