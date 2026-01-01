Man charged with manslaughter following fatal Christmas assault of 63-year-old outside pub
Sussex Police were called to reports of an assault outside The Heath Tavern in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday
A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 63-year-old man outside a pub days after Christmas.
Sussex Police were called to reports of an assault outside The Heath Tavern in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, at 10.50pm on Monday, December 29.
A force spokesman said that the victim was taken in a serious condition to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said on Thursday.
Christopher Iredale, of Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, was charged with manslaughter following the incident, with the suspect remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later.
The police spokesman added: “Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone with any information which could help our investigation to get in touch.”