A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a derelict building in Lewisham.

Daniel Watkis, 39, was charged with murder on Friday, 26 September. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the same day where he was remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is at the Old Bailey on Friday, 24 October.

Officers searched the building at 8.17am on Friday, 19 September in Brockley Road, Lewisham as part of an investigation into a missing person.

Sadly, they found the body of a man inside who has now been identified as Junior Ryan Coleman. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

He had been reported as missing on Saturday, 20 August.

Read more: Teacher who 'pretended to be a teen boy' to pursue young girls online jailed for 15 years

Read more: Nursery worker who kicked, pinched and scratched babies because 'she couldn't vape' jailed for eight years