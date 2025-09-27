Man charged with murder after body of missing man found in derelict building
Officers searched the building as part of an investigation into a missing person
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a derelict building in Lewisham.
Daniel Watkis, 39, was charged with murder on Friday, 26 September. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the same day where he was remanded in custody.
His next court appearance is at the Old Bailey on Friday, 24 October.
Officers searched the building at 8.17am on Friday, 19 September in Brockley Road, Lewisham as part of an investigation into a missing person.
Sadly, they found the body of a man inside who has now been identified as Junior Ryan Coleman. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
He had been reported as missing on Saturday, 20 August.
A post-mortem examination was carried out which showed that he died from blunt force trauma to his head and a murder investigation was launched on Saturday, 20 September.
Watkis was arrested on Thursday, 25 September and charged as above.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Townsend, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Junior during this difficult time.
“My team are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances of Junior’s disappearance and his murder.
“We’re appealing to anyone who knew Junior to come forward, especially if you had seen him in the summer months.
“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please get in touch. It could be crucial to our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting CAD 1574/19SEP. Or call the incident room direct on 020 8721 4961. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.