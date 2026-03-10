Man charged with murder of Soham killer Ian Huntley in prison attack
Huntley had his life support switched off by doctors over the weekend after sustaining a brain injury
A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Soham killer Ian Huntley.
The 52-year-old Soham killer suffered a severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.
Huntley later died in hospital following the attack which involved a metal pole in a prison workshop.
The former school caretaker, who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, had his life support was turned off in the wake of the attack on Saturday.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man has been charged with murder following an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham.
“Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26.
“Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on the morning of Saturday, March 7.
“Anthony Russell, 43, of HMP Frankland, has been charged with murder and will appear via video link at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 11.”
Huntley was convicted of murdering 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002.
The inmate, who was being held at HMP Frankland, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.
Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state.
More to follow.