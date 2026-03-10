A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Soham killer Ian Huntley.

The 52-year-old Soham killer suffered a severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.

Huntley later died in hospital following the attack which involved a metal pole in a prison workshop.

The former school caretaker, who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, had his life support was turned off in the wake of the attack on Saturday.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man has been charged with murder following an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham.

