Kelsey Hunter was last seen in Castle Douglas on Saturday evening.

Kelsey Hunter has been missing since Saturday . Picture: Police Scotland

By Ella Bennett

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter, who went missing in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.

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Ms Hunter was last seen in Castle Douglas at around 5pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and carrying a chequered bag, and is described as being 5ft 4in with a slight build and dyed blonde/pink hair. Daniel McKnight, 21, appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He did not submit a plea and was committed for further examination. McKnight is due to appear again within eight days, and has been remanded in custody in the meantime. Read more: Baby P’s evil mother set to move to open prison after Parole Board refused to release her from jail Read more: Kate and William's Anmer Hall country estate in Norfolk 'broken into by intruders' - as two arrested

A police cordon at the scene near the village of Springholm, Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Forensic investigators at the scene near the village of Springholm. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Police said they have been working “around the clock” to trace Ms Hunter, and specialist teams have been carrying out searches in the village of Springholm, in the Dumfries and Galloway area. Detective chief inspector Stephen McGrath, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said previously: “Kelsey’s family are understandably extremely worried about her and they are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time. “We have a dedicated team of officers who are working around the clock to find her and get answers for them. “While we are keeping an open mind, and continue to hope Kelsey will be found safe and well, we have to consider the possibility that she may have to come to harm. “Our inquiries are ongoing and a key focus of our investigation is continuing to build up a picture of Kelsey’s life in the days and weeks prior to her being reported missing.”

A forensic investigator at the scene near the village of Springholm. Picture: PA Images/Alamy