A man has been charged over the murder of a 16-year-old girl found dead in east London on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Wania’s friends and family at this truly terrible time as they try to come to terms with their unimaginable loss. Although a man has been charged, our enquiries are continuing at pace.

Wania died at the scene in East Ham and Matubber was arrested on suspicion of murder at Stansted Airport on Friday evening.

Police were called to a property in Grosvenor Gardens in east London at around 3.40pm on Friday following reports of concern for a teenage girl’s welfare.

He is due to appear before Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday November 30.

Milon Matubber, 48, of Grosvenor Gardens, Newham, has been charged with the murder of Wania Islam, 16.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information, CCTV footage or Ring doorbell footage, to contact police.

"What may seem like a small piece of information could prove vital to our investigation and helping us secure justice for Wania’s loved ones."

About 100 people gathered on Saturday night to pay their respects to the 16-year-old girl suspected to have been murdered in East Ham.

Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza gave a brief speech, telling the rainy vigil, where flowers and candles were laid: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

Mr Mirza told LBC on Sunday: "After these restrictions were lifted from the street, I announced on social media that we're going to hold a vigil.

"Within an hour and a half, there were hundreds of people. I think nearly 200 people turned up. Majority was schoolchildren. I saw people crying, young children crying, and especially women crying at the scene last night."

A cordon was still in place and a police officer guarded the doorway to the crime scene, as people placed candles outside.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is understood to have been informed and is assessing the information.

On Saturday, a small police cordon was in place outside the property where the girl is suspected to have been killed.

Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza said the two-storey terraced house was home to a Bangladeshi family of five.

The lights were on inside the house on the quiet terraced road, which residents said was safe.