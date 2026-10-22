A man has been charged with murder after a housing association worker died following a car crash in South Wales, having sustained “puncture wounds”.

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“This is not being investigated as a domestic incident, and I encourage the public to not speculate about the circumstances as court proceedings are now active.”

Senior Investigating Officer Claire Lamerton, of South Wales Police, said: “My thoughts remain with Eleanor’s loved ones at such a devastating time, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday.South Wales Police previously said Ms Barnfield had suffered “puncture wounds” which were not sustained in the collision.

Clifford Foster, 61, of Bridgend, has been charged with murder in connection with her death, which is not being investigated as a “domestic incident”.

Eleanor Barnfield, 47, died in hospital after her car crashed into a wall on Coity Road in Bridgend on Monday afternoon.

In a tribute issued through police on Wednesday, Ms Barnfield’s family said: “Mum was the kindest, most loving bravest person in the world.

“She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”

The murder charge follows a “significant policing operation” around Ger-y-Nant, which is managed by the Valleys to Coast housing association, where Ms Barnfield worked.

Ger-y-Nant, a sheltered housing and retirement complex of 13 flats, has non-resident management staff and accepts new residents aged 60 or over, according to an online profile of the facility.

Valleys to Coast housing association chief executive, Jo Oak, said previously: “We are devastated by the tragic death of our colleague, Eleanor Barnfield.

“Eleanor was a much-valued member of the Valleys to Coast team, and her loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and worked alongside her.

“She made an important contribution to our organisation and to the communities we serve, and she will be remembered with great warmth and affection by her colleagues.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Eleanor’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We are doing everything we can to support those affected by her loss.

“We continue to co-operate fully with South Wales Police and, out of respect for Eleanor’sfamily and the ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further on the circumstances of her death at this time.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said previously: “We were called on Monday (October 19) at approximately 12.44pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on Coity Road, Bridgend.

“A Cymru High Acuity Response Unit arrived on scene seven minutes after the initial call at 12:51pm, with two emergency ambulances arriving to provide additional support at 1.07pm and 1.13pm.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who arrived in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“The patient was conveyed by road to hospital.

“We are aware that contradictory and misleading rumours regarding a delayed ambulance response have been circulating on social media.

“These are factually untrue and we would encourage members of the public not to speculate.”