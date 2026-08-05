A man’s been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man at a traveller site in Wiltshire.

Shane Porter, 35, of Calcutt Park, Calcutt, was charged following the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Jimmy Ward.

Porter was also charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate and has been remanded in custody.

It comes after police were called to the address in Cricklade at around 08:15 BST on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said, with Mr Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others have since been charged with assisting an offender and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

Eddie Porter, 74, and Tammy Brown, 42, both of Luton, were arrested last week and remanded in custody. All three are due to appear via video link at court tomorrow.

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