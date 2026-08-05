Man, 36, charged with murder following fatal shooting at Wiltshire traveller site
36-year-old Jimmy Ward was fatally shot on Saturday and declared dead at the scene
A man’s been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man at a traveller site in Wiltshire.
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Shane Porter, 35, of Calcutt Park, Calcutt, was charged following the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Jimmy Ward.
Porter was also charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate and has been remanded in custody.
It comes after police were called to the address in Cricklade at around 08:15 BST on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said, with Mr Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others have since been charged with assisting an offender and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.
Eddie Porter, 74, and Tammy Brown, 42, both of Luton, were arrested last week and remanded in custody. All three are due to appear via video link at court tomorrow.
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Two other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released on bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from our Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Jimmy’s next of kin at this difficult time.
“A scene and increased policing presence will remain at the site in the coming days while further activity is carried out.
“I’d like to express again my thanks to the local community for their patience and support since Sunday.
“I appreciate the significant concern this incident has generated, so please consider speaking with officers about any information or concerns you may have.”