Abdel Dedour, of no fixed address, is the second person to have been charged with the murder of Adam Henry.

Adam Henry, who was described his family as a "loving son.". Picture: Met Police

By Poppy Jacobs

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was stabbed to death in Islington, London.

Abdel Dedour, of no fixed address, was arrested on Boxing Day in connection with the death of teenager Adam Henry. He is the second person to have been charged with Adam's murder. Dedour, charged on Sunday, is to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 29. Adam was found injured on Westbourne Road, Islington, at around 1pm on December 9, but later died in hospital.

Flowers left at the scene on Westbourne Road in Islington, north London, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed. Picture: Alamy