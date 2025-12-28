Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old boy
Abdel Dedour, of no fixed address, is the second person to have been charged with the murder of Adam Henry.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was stabbed to death in Islington, London.
Abdel Dedour, of no fixed address, was arrested on Boxing Day in connection with the death of teenager Adam Henry.
He is the second person to have been charged with Adam’s murder.
Dedour, charged on Sunday, is to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 29.
Adam was found injured on Westbourne Road, Islington, at around 1pm on December 9, but later died in hospital.
In a statement shared by the Metropolitan Police after his death, his family described the teenager as “good natured and loyal”, saying he was “always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour”.
“He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and we will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives,” they added.
Tsidi Winion, 20, of Handyside Street in Camden, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on December 15. He faces trial at a later date.
Dedour was arrested alongside four others at an an address in north-west London on Boxing Day.
Daniel Williams, 39, of Shooters Hill, Camden, has been remanded in custody charged with fraud, theft, dangerous driving and taking without owner’s consent, while two men and a woman have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to dial 101, quoting incident number 3568/09DEC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.