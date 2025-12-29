A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather who was punched outside a village pub days before Christmas.

David Darke suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Darke was taken to hospital, but died six days later.

Leicestershire Police launched a murder investigation and a 36-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, before being re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nathan Gothard, 36, of Church Street in Appleby Magna has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

