Man charged with murder after grandfather fatally punched outside of pub days before Christmas
David Darke, 66, was described by his family as a "deeply loved father" and a "proud grandfather"
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather who was punched outside a village pub days before Christmas.
David Darke suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.
Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Darke was taken to hospital, but died six days later.
Leicestershire Police launched a murder investigation and a 36-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, before being re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Nathan Gothard, 36, of Church Street in Appleby Magna has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
In a statement released through police, Mr Darke’s family said: "Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.
"He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.
"He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all. He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.
"His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him."