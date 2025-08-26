Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after an 87-year-old man died from compression of the neck.

Emergency service crews were called to a property on Wellmeadow Road, Lewisham, in the early hours of Sunday following reports of a death.

Despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service paramedics, the elderly victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be compression of the neck.

A murder investigation was immediately launched and officers arrested Vasile Iosebica, 47, on suspicion of murder.

The victim and Iosebica were known to each other, the force said.

Iosebica was subsequently charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the same day.