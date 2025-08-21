A man has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a beloved ice cream seller in Wembley, London.

Zaher Zaarour, 26, has now been charged with the ice cream seller's murder.

Following his death, police launched a murder investigation, and in the early hours of Wednesday, 20 August, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Shazad Khan, 41, was stabbed to death in Monks Park, Wembley, at around 6pm on Tuesday night.

Following Zaarour's arrest, a 31-year-old woman was detained at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading the investigation from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “I would like to thank the community for their help and support during this investigation.

“Residents can expect to see an increase of officers in the local area over the next coming days as the investigation continues”.

A local resident, who said he was childhood friends with the victim, descried the deceased was a "famous ice cream guy" who was married with a young daughter.

Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, said: "I got a call from one of my cousins.

"I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.

"I know his brothers as well - they're all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park."

Mr Butt says the victim started selling ice cream "a year ago" and his van had been parked on the road at the time of the incident.

The van, well-known locally for having a large teddy bear on the front, was towed away from the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a second unnamed witness said.