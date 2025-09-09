A man has been charged with murder of an 82-year-old pensioner who died three days after being stabbed.

Officers found Gerard Ring in a critical condition after being called to reports of an assault at Whitecross Gardens in Derby at around 2.20pm on Saturday.

Ring, who lived at the address, was taken to hospital and died earlier this morning.

Derbyshire Police confirmed tonight that Julian Donoher, 50, also of Whitecross Gardens, has been charged with Ring's murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Read more: Murder investigation launched following Clapham shooting

Read more: Man, 40, charged with murder of woman found dead in Tottenham