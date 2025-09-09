Man charged with murder after 82-year-old pensioner dies three days after stabbing
A man has been charged with murder of an 82-year-old pensioner who died three days after being stabbed.
Listen to this article
Officers found Gerard Ring in a critical condition after being called to reports of an assault at Whitecross Gardens in Derby at around 2.20pm on Saturday.
Ring, who lived at the address, was taken to hospital and died earlier this morning.
Derbyshire Police confirmed tonight that Julian Donoher, 50, also of Whitecross Gardens, has been charged with Ring's murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
Read more: Murder investigation launched following Clapham shooting
Read more: Man, 40, charged with murder of woman found dead in Tottenham
Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 25000526087:
- Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form
- Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.