Man, 45, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in London
The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he later died
A suspect has been charged with murder after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.
Emergency services were called to Tollgate House on Maida Vale just after 9:40pm on Friday, 19 December, following reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of medics, the man, 40, later died in hospital.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Christmas Eve that Leon Douglas, of Watford Way, Hendon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been charged with the same offence.
The 45-year-old is custody and due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’' Court on December 27.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, who is leading the investigation, said previously: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time."
His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.
The police are also continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information to get in touch.