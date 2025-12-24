A suspect has been charged with murder after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Emergency services were called to Tollgate House on Maida Vale just after 9:40pm on Friday, 19 December, following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of medics, the man, 40, later died in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Christmas Eve that Leon Douglas, of Watford Way, Hendon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been charged with the same offence.

