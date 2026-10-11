A 71-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended an address in Sherbourne Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Ella Bennett

A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in South Gloucestershire, Avon and Somerset Police have said.

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Emergency services attended an address in Sherbourne Avenue, Bradley Stoke, at around 2pm on Friday. A 71-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said. Gerald Bishop, of Sherbourne Avenue, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday. Read more: UK-based ringleader behind monkey torture network jailed for just 39 months as judge calls for harsher sentences on animal cruelty Read more: Twenty arrests as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through central London

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday. Picture: Mr Standfast/Alamy