Man, 73, charged with murder of woman in Bradley Stoke
A 71-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
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A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in South Gloucestershire, Avon and Somerset Police have said.
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Emergency services attended an address in Sherbourne Avenue, Bradley Stoke, at around 2pm on Friday.
A 71-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Gerald Bishop, of Sherbourne Avenue, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday.
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Supt Karen Corrigan said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the woman’s grieving family at what will be a devastating time for them, and specially trained officers will provide them with ongoing support.
“The investigation is in its early stages, but we have arrested a man, who remains in police custody, while we seek to gain an understanding of this tragic incident.
“This will come as a great shock to the community, but we do not consider there to be any ongoing risk to the public and if anybody has any concerns, they are welcome to approach officers in the area.
“We will have an increased police presence in the area over coming days in order to carry our vital enquiries as part of this investigation and to provide reassurance to members of the community.”