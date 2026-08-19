Man charged with murder after woman fatally stabbed in west London
Samantha Turner, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital with stab injuries that are not life-threatening
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed at an address in west London.
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Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, at 8.19 am on Tuesday.
Samantha Turner, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital with stab injuries that are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.
Alan Dore, 48, of Askew Road, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He was arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.
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Dore will appear at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Insp Richard MacKenzie, who is leading the investigation, said on Tuesday: "Our inquiries continue at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply tragic incident.
"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim and injured woman."