A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed at an address in west London.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, at 8.19 am on Tuesday.

Samantha Turner, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital with stab injuries that are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Alan Dore, 48, of Askew Road, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He was arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.

Read more: Two men jailed for violent disorder at anti-migrant protests outside Epping asylum hotel

Read more: ‘Total fabrication’: Teacher accused of sex with two schoolboys told police allegations were ‘fantasy’