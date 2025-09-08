A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in north London last month.

Simon Levy is accused of killing Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24.

He was charged on Sunday with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, intentional strangulation and two counts of rape, the Metropolitan Police said.

The charges also relate to a second victim, who cannot be named at this stage due to the nature of the offences, the force added.

The victims' families are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Read more: Murder probe after man, 67, 'seriously assaulted' in busy London high street

Read more: London's Burning actor John Alford found guilty of sexually assaulting two teenage girls

Ms Wilkins was found unresponsive at around 7.30am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following an inconclusive post-mortem examination.

Levy is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court today.

The force said its investigation was continuing and asked anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting 1721/24AUG, or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.