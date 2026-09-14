A 76-year-old man has been charged with concealing his identity for allegedly wearing a burkha at an anti-immigration protest in Portsmouth.

Timothy Miller, of Southampton, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of wearing or using an item to conceal his identity at a protest, Hampshire Police said.

It has now emerged the item he used to hide his face was a burkha, according to reports.

Footage shared online shows a man being apprehended by police while wearing the face covering, typically worn by muslim women, at the anti-migrant demonstration.

Another image shows the man being led away in handcuffs.

This comes after police warned they would use powers to arrest demonstrators wearing face coverings.

Anti-migrant and anti-racism protesters faced off in the city centre on Saturday.

Police used powers under the Crime and Policing Act to restrict face coverings following anti-immigration protests featuring masked men in Portsmouth and Dover last weekend.

Another man and a teenage boy were arrested at the protests on Saturday.

Read more: Man, 42, charged after Portsmouth anti-migrant protest

Read more: Police warn they will arrest anyone wearing a face covering at migrant protests in Portsmouth this weekend