A man has been charged with criminal damage after graffiti was sprayed on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Caspar San Giorgio, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after 4am on Friday, 27 February.

The graffiti painted on the statue of the former prime minister branded him a “Zionist war criminal”.

Other phrases, including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine”, were sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture, alongside “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada”.

Police said on Friday afternoon San Giorgio had also been arrested on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisation Palestine Action.

He was taken into custody and charged just before 4am on Saturday, 28 February.

He was remanded and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later this morning.