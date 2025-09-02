A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a campsite.

Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

Officers said that a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident in the Highlands.

The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.