Man charged over ‘sexual assault’ of boy at Loch Ness campsite
| Updated:
A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a campsite.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.
Officers said that a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident in the Highlands.
The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.
Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.