Man, 46, charged after 75-year-old pensioner is ‘killed in burglary gone wrong’
The victim's family described her as a “truly wonderful, outgoing woman”.
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a “truly wonderful” great-grandmother following a burglary at her home.
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Rose Smith, 75, died in hospital 24 hours after officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Tollington Park, Finsbury Park, north London, at around 9.20pm on August 11.
An 81-year-old man was also taken to hospital following an assessment by paramedics but was discharged the next day.
On Monday, Jeffrey Dean Rose, 46, of Apsley Close, North Harrow, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated burglary with intent.
He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
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In a statement, the victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described Ms Smith as a “truly wonderful, outgoing woman”.
They said: “This is the most devastating loss our family could ever have imagined.
“Rose was a truly wonderful, outgoing woman who was loved by so many people.
“She loved bingo, going to cafes with her friends and, above all, spending time with her family.
“She treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
“She was the life and soul of every party. She had a wonderful personality, a big heart and a way of bringing laughter and happiness wherever she went.
“We want people to remember Rose for the person she truly was — loving, fun, kind, sociable and full of life.”