A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a “truly wonderful” great-grandmother following a burglary at her home.

Rose Smith, 75, died in hospital 24 hours after officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Tollington Park, Finsbury Park, north London, at around 9.20pm on August 11.

An 81-year-old man was also taken to hospital following an assessment by paramedics but was discharged the next day.

On Monday, Jeffrey Dean Rose, 46, of Apsley Close, North Harrow, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated burglary with intent.

He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

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