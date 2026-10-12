Man charged over photo ‘mocking A66 crash’ at Middlesbrough football match
The 20-year-old had been remanded in custody and is set to appear at court in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning
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A man has been charged with mocking Middlesbrough supporters in the wake of a devastating crash that killed seven people on the A66.
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Bradley Aston, 20, has been charged with a public order offence by Cleveland Police after images emerged of a football fan appearing to mock Middlesbrough supporters in the wake of the fatal crash.
On Monday evening the force announced the 20-year-old had been remanded in custody and is set to appear at court in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning.
Images appeared online of what was believed to be a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan holding up a mobile phone with the message “Police Killed Your Own” on the screen, after Middlesbrough beat Wolves 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
Read more: 'No evidence of tactical contact' used by police during wrong-way A66 crash after five men and two officers killed, initial investigation shows
Read more: Surge in drivers going wrong way down Britain's roads amid 'sickening' social media trend
The 'wrong-way' crash on the A66 saw two police officers killed after their vehicle collided with a second vehicle, containing five other young men, which was travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway, during the early hours of August 22.
An official investigation has found that police did not use a stinger or initiate “tactical contact” prior to the head-on crash between a marked police vehicle and a VW Passat.
The dual-carriageway crash took place moments after a pursuit had been aborted over safety concerns.
Cleveland Police’s dedicated football officer, Pc Chris Hilton, said: “I want to thank the public for their support during this investigation, and thanks also go to West Midlands Police for their collaborative efforts.
“I hope this robust and swift action demonstrates our commitment to making sure football matches are a safe and enjoyable environment for all”.