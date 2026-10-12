The 20-year-old had been remanded in custody and is set to appear at court in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning

Loftus Road Stadium - as a 20-year-old was charged with a public order offence. Picture: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with mocking Middlesbrough supporters in the wake of a devastating crash that killed seven people on the A66.

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Bradley Aston, 20, has been charged with a public order offence by Cleveland Police after images emerged of a football fan appearing to mock Middlesbrough supporters in the wake of the fatal crash. On Monday evening the force announced the 20-year-old had been remanded in custody and is set to appear at court in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning. Images appeared online of what was believed to be a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan holding up a mobile phone with the message “Police Killed Your Own” on the screen, after Middlesbrough beat Wolves 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Read more: 'No evidence of tactical contact' used by police during wrong-way A66 crash after five men and two officers killed, initial investigation shows Read more: Surge in drivers going wrong way down Britain's roads amid 'sickening' social media trend

Police officers look at flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough who died when a car going in the wrong direction hit a police car on the A66 near Middlesbrough. Picture: PA Images/Alamy