He has been been charged with violent disorder and assaulting a police officer, and will appear in court tomorrow

Del Leon Somerville, of Walsingham Close in Paulsgrove, became the first person to be arrested on Friday morning following last Sunday's protests. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A 42-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and assaulting a police officer after an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth last weekend.

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Yesterday the RNLI announced it had launched a security review after some members had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land. Ahead of two planned protests in Portsmouth city centre on Saturday, police have announced that anyone wearing a face mask could be arrested under newly enforced powers. The force said it will use the powers under the Crime and Policing Act 2025 to “allow peaceful protest and prevent violence." A peaceful protest by the South Coast Patriots and a counter-demonstration held by Stand up for Racism is due to go ahead in the town's city centre on Saturday.

Police speaking to protesters in the water at Eastney near Portsmouth. Picture: PA