By Alex Storey

A man charged with rape and racially aggravated assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in Walsall has been named by police.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the Park Hall area just after 7.15pm on Saturday after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street. The force said the female, in her 20s, had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know. A 32-year-old man was arrested just before 7am on Monday in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham. Josh Ashby, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday with one count of rape and sexual assault. Read more: Moment Afghan national is tasered by police after ‘knifing dog walker to death and injuring boy, 14, in triple stabbing' Read more: Child dies following 'hazardous materials incident' at London flat

He has also been charged with intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery in relation to the same victim. Ben Samples, Head of the CPS West Midlands Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "We have decided to prosecute John Ashby with rape, sexual assault, intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery. "This follows an investigation by West Midlands Police which looked at the rape and assault of a woman in her 20s at a property in Walsall. "Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

