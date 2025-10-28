Man charged with string of offences including rape following 'racially-aggravated' attack in Walsall
Josh Ashby, 32, will appear at court later this month
A man charged with rape and racially aggravated assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in Walsall has been named by police.
Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the Park Hall area just after 7.15pm on Saturday after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street.
The force said the female, in her 20s, had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know.
A 32-year-old man was arrested just before 7am on Monday in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham.
Josh Ashby, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday with one count of rape and sexual assault.
He has also been charged with intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery in relation to the same victim.
Ben Samples, Head of the CPS West Midlands Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "We have decided to prosecute John Ashby with rape, sexual assault, intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery.
"This follows an investigation by West Midlands Police which looked at the rape and assault of a woman in her 20s at a property in Walsall.
"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
"John Ashby will appear at a court to be confirmed on 29 October 2025 for his first hearing.
"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
"The victim is believed to be a Sikh student, the Sikh Federation UK said on Monday."