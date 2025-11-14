A 24-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a woman in a wooded area of Bournemouth.

Read more: Prison officer weeps in court after being convicted of having sex with inmate in jail prayer room

He is set to appear before Poole Magistrates’ Court later.

Dorset Police launched an investigation after they received a report that the woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked in the wooded area off Maxwell Road on November 5.

A force spokesman said: “Dorset Police received a report at 9.18pm on Wednesday 5 November 2025 that a man had raped a woman aged in her 30s in a wooded area in the Maxwell Road area.

“An investigation was launched and following inquiries, 24-year-old Mohammed Fathi Eltbie from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of rape.

“Eltbie – an Egyptian national who did not state his self-defined ethnicity – has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 November 2025.”

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the force’s major crime investigation team, said: “We have continued to provide support to the victim and she has been updated with this latest development.

“This matter will be subject to active court proceedings, and it is vital that the justice process is allowed to follow its course.

“We would therefore urge members of the public to refrain from speculation or commentary relating to this case, particularly online and on social media.”