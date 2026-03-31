Sandhu Ponnachan, 36, from Alvaston, has been charged with nine offences after seven pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a car in Derby on Saturday night.

Ponnachan, who lives in Derby but is originally from India, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 1 April.

Ponnachan, of Chariot Close, Alvaston, has been charged with six counts of Section 18 GBH with intent, one count of attempted Section 18 GBH with intent, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Of the seven people injured during the incident – four men and three women aged between 36 and 52 – four have now been discharged from hospital. All seven sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred said: “This incident has, naturally, sent shockwaves through the community of Derby and the county as a whole.

“My thoughts, and those of the wider force, remain with each of the seven injured people, their families, and witnesses at the scene.

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to all the people that have assisted our investigation – the public, partner agencies, local businesses and also the media and wider community for their patience and understanding as we have worked to seek a charge.

“While today’s charge is positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“We are still very keen to hear from who anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiries and would urge you to contact us via the details below, if you have not already done so.

“As a final word, now that charges have been made I’d ask for the cooperation of the public to allow the judicial process to continue without any speculation online or elsewhere that could impede the pursuit of justice for all those affected.”

Janine McKinney of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Sandhu Ponnachan with six counts of six counts of Section 18 GBH with intent, one count of attempted Section 18 GBH with intent, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of possession of a bladed article following a police investigation into the incident in Derby on Saturday evening.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked carefully with Derbyshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”