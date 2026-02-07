A man has been charged with a string of sex attacks against women and girls, with some dating back to 2003.

Adebayo Adeyemi, 58, has been charged with 33 offences, including rape and sexual assault, which are alleged to have taken place across south London between 2003 and 2019.

The charges include six counts of rape, an attempted rape, an assault, 21 counts of sexual assault and four indecent assaults, the Metropolitan Police said.

All five of the alleged victims are female.

