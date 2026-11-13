A 29-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault after several women said they had been sexually assaulted at Huddersfield University.

Officers were called to Huddersfield University on Tuesday by security staff following several reports of a man approaching and sexually touching women around and near the campus, West Yorkshire Police said.

They said at the time that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted by a suspect between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday.

All the women had made off from a suspect after he approached and grabbed at them, the force said.

On Friday, the force confirmed that Sophan Akbash, of Cross Lane, Huddersfield, had been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and would appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court the same day.

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