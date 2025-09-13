Man, 37, charged after 'smearing bodily fluids' on Jewish premises in spate of race hate attacks
Four synagogues and private residence had substance smeared on them
A 37-year-old man has been charged after a series of race hate incidents in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Ionut-Cristian Bold, of no fixed address, smeared a substance on a number of premises in the Golders Green between September 4 to 11, it is alleged.
He has been charged with six counts of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, one count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence, police said.
He has also been charged with three counts of destroy or damage property and also of having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.
The force said on Thursday that four synagogues and a private residence had a substance smeared on them and liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in “revolting and appalling” incidents in Barnet, north London.
It is understood the substance and liquid were bodily fluids.
Superintendent Zubin Writer, who leads local policing in Barnet, Brent and Harrow, said: “We will always treat allegations of this nature extremely seriously and these charges follow an investigation by a team of local officers.
“We continue to offer support to local residents, including members of the Jewish community.”
Bold is to appear in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.