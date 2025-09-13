A 37-year-old man has been charged after a series of race hate incidents in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Ionut-Cristian Bold, of no fixed address, smeared a substance on a number of premises in the Golders Green between September 4 to 11, it is alleged.

He has been charged with six counts of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, one count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence, police said.

He has also been charged with three counts of destroy or damage property and also of having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

The force said on Thursday that four synagogues and a private residence had a substance smeared on them and liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in “revolting and appalling” incidents in Barnet, north London.

It is understood the substance and liquid were bodily fluids.

Read more: Man, 37, arrested over string of ‘revolting’ attacks on Jewish premises

Read more: Seven Jewish premises targeted as police probe 'substance thrown' at nursery and synagogues