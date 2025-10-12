A man has been charged with stalking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and his family over a period of four months.

Inigo Rowland allegedly turned up at the Kingston and Surbiton MP’s address “unannounced” and “numerous” times between June and October this year, according to a court list.

The 58-year-old has also been charged with possession of a flick knife.

Sir Ed and his wife Emily have one son John, who has severe disabilities, and a daughter named Ellie.

