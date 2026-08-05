A 20-year-old man accused of stealing streetlamps and lanterns across the UK worth £1 million has made his first appearance in court.

It is alleged that John O’Sullivan stole lamps across several counties, including Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Durham, Thames Valley, Essex and Hertfordshire, between January 2025 and June 2025, Stevenage Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday.

He faces seven additional counts of theft in Hertfordshire between September 2025 and March of this year.

O’Sullivan, of Barkway, Hertfordshire, stood in the dock dressed in a green T-shirt and black trousers, and spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

He did not indicate a plea.

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