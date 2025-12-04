A 31-year-old man has been charged with allegedly assisting Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie by driving him to a UK defence facility to carry out reconnaissance.

Mohammad Bashir, from Manchester, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with four terrorism offences, including preparation for acts of terrorism.

The charges allege he drove Al-Shamie to an unnamed defence facility on August 14.

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police responding to the synagogue attack which left two dead on October 2.

Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Today, we have decided to prosecute Mohammad Bashir with terrorism offences - following a Counter Terrorism Policing North West investigation into his conduct linked to Jihad Al Shamie.

"Our prosecutors have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to charge Mohammad Bashir with one offence of preparation of terrorist acts and three offences of sharing terrorist publications with Al-Shamie and others with the intent to encourage acts of terrorism.

"We have worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing North West as they carried out their investigation."

A man injured when he was shot during the attack on a synagogue in Manchester has said "what happened to me was a miracle" as "God chose to save me on that day".

Yoni Finlay is believed to have been hit by a police bullet at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2.

He is reported to have been helping to barricade the doors as Jihad Al-Shamie targeted the place of worship.