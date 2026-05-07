A man has been charged after allegedly threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new home on the Sandringham Estate.

The former Duke of York was out walking his dogs when the incident in Wolferton occurred shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Alex Jenkinson, 39, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, has been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress, Norfolk Constabulary said on Thursday night.

He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody.

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