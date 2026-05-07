Man charged after 'threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near home on Sandringham Estate'
The former Duke of York was out walking his dogs when the incident occurred.
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new home on the Sandringham Estate.
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The former Duke of York was out walking his dogs when the incident in Wolferton occurred shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Alex Jenkinson, 39, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, has been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress, Norfolk Constabulary said on Thursday night.
He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody.
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Officers had responded to a report that a man was behaving “in an intimidating manner in the village”.
Jenkinson was arrested and questioned in King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
He is in custody and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village.
"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.
"He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody."