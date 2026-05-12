A 45-year-old man has been charged with arson following an attack at a former synagogue in east London.

Moses Edwards, Wanstead, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life at the former synagogue in Tower Hamlets.

He was arrested on May 10 alongside a 52-year-old woman who has since been released on bail.

Officers were called to the site on Nelson Street in the early hours of May 5 to reports of a fire.

Minor damage was caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building, but nobody was injured.