Man charged with arson following fire at former east London synagogue
Counter Terrorism Policing London has led the investigation into the fire
A 45-year-old man has been charged with arson following an attack at a former synagogue in east London.
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Moses Edwards, Wanstead, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life at the former synagogue in Tower Hamlets.
He was arrested on May 10 alongside a 52-year-old woman who has since been released on bail.
Officers were called to the site on Nelson Street in the early hours of May 5 to reports of a fire.
Minor damage was caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building, but nobody was injured.
The building is in the process of being sold to a Muslim organisation, which plans to turn it into a mosque and community centre.
The incident was one of a series of separate alleged arson attacks that have targeted Jewish sites in London in the past two months.
Counter Terrorism Policing London has led the investigation into the fire.