Man charged with attempted murder following Ealing collision
Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder as well as dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage.
Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after five pedestrians were hit by a car yesterday.
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Mohamed is from Grange Park, Ealing and has also been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage.
Police were called to Ealing Broadway, Ealing at 14:29hrs on Saturday, 27 June to a report of a car colliding with multiple pedestrians.
A total of five pedestrians were injured. Two were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital where their injuries were found to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.
Mohamed is a Somalia-born, British man. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Three people have been taken to hospital after a car struck pedestrians in Ealing Broadway this afternoon.— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 27, 2026
The collision happened outside Marks & Spencer on The Broadway at around 2.30pm. The London Ambulance Service treated three people at the scene and took one to a major… pic.twitter.com/b6DpPLPfBo
Video footage posted on X appears to show three people running after and attempting to stop a white car as it drives away.
The London Ambulance service said it sent "ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, a volunteer emergency responder crew and an incident response officer to the scene". It also sent London's Air Ambulance.