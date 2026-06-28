Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after five pedestrians were hit by a car yesterday.

Mohamed is from Grange Park, Ealing and has also been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage.

Police were called to Ealing Broadway, Ealing at 14:29hrs on Saturday, 27 June to a report of a car colliding with multiple pedestrians.

A total of five pedestrians were injured. Two were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital where their injuries were found to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Mohamed is a Somalia-born, British man. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday