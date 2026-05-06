Cole Tomas Allen faces another charge from prosecutors after a Secret Service officer was allegedly shot at on the night of the incident

Cole Tomas Allen is facing a litany of charges after the correspondents' dinner shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The man suspected of the White House correspondents’ dinner shooting is facing an additional related charge for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cole Tomas Allen is being accused of firing at a US Secret Service agent at a a security checkpoint, comprising part of a new four-count indictment decided by a federal grand jury in Washington. Allen previously faced three other counts of attempted assassination, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal transportation of a firearm and ammunition across state lines.

Cole Tomas Allen took this selfie in his hotel room prior to the attack, which shows off the weapons he used. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors claimed on Tuesday that whilst Allen rushed the security perimeter, he fired a shotgun and hit a Secret Service agent in the chest. He was found with several other weapons in his possession, prosecutors allege. Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said: “Today’s indictment underscores a simple truth: there is evidence this defendant intended to assassinate the president, and that he shot a US Secret Service officer after he traversed the country with a cache of ammunition to accomplish his goals,” “The use of violence to register dissent is anti-democratic at its core. We will pursue the maximum punishment available under the law against anyone who travels to the District of Columbia to engage in such acts.

The attempted assassination of President Trump was described as 'anti-democratic at its core'. Picture: Alamy