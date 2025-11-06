A man has been charged with causing an explosion and starting a fire at a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London.

Mark Neville, 64, was arrested after reports of a “suspicious fire” shortly after 10.50pm on September 24, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is also accused of having a prohibited firearm at his property.

The hotel in question is the Thistle City Barbican in Islington – which saw several protests through the summer.

No-one was injured and the fire was put out by staff before police arrived.

Neville is charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life/injure property and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

