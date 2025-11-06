Man charged with causing explosion and starting fire at migrant hotel
A man has been charged with causing an explosion and starting a fire at a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London.
Listen to this article
Mark Neville, 64, was arrested after reports of a “suspicious fire” shortly after 10.50pm on September 24, the Metropolitan Police said.
He is also accused of having a prohibited firearm at his property.
The hotel in question is the Thistle City Barbican in Islington – which saw several protests through the summer.
No-one was injured and the fire was put out by staff before police arrived.
Neville is charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life/injure property and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
Read more: Prisoner found three days after he was freed from HMP Wandsworth by mistake - but Algerian sex offender still on loose
Read more: Grandfather, 67, who murdered stepdaughter and her husband set to die in prison after being jailed for 29 years
After a search of his home, police also charged him with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Neville, of Pear Tree Street, Islington, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on November 4 where he was remanded in custody.
He will next appear for a plea hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 2.
Met Commander Hayley Sewart said previously: “I would like to thank my team for their quick and effective work in identifying the suspect and making this arrest.
“We understand the ongoing concern in the local community and our investigation is continuing at pace.”