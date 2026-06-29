A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old died during a summer solstice event at a Bronze Age stone circle.

Isaac Clare-Watts, from Nottingham, was found dead at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees, in the Peak District in Derbyshire, at around 1.38pm on Monday.

Police said he died in 'the most brutal way'.

Derbyshire Police said Szymon Babynko, 23, a Polish national, of Commonwealth Way, London, was arrested on Thursday and has now been charged with murder.

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He has also been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident in Hady Lane, Chesterfield, on Thursday.

The force added that Babynko has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

According to English Heritage, Nine Ladies Stone Circle is a small early Bronze Age stone circle “traditionally believed to depict nine ladies turned to stone as a penalty for dancing on Sunday”.