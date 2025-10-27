"Ren was loved by many, he was always around his family. He will be dearly missed."

Lavender Hill in Wandsworth where the attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight.

Rinneau Perrineau was treated by paramedics near Clapham Junction, on Tuesday, October 21, before being rushed to hospital with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died three days later. After the incident on Lavender Hill, Wandsworth, nearby Beauchamp Road and an adjoining street were sealed off for several hours. Police believe it was an isolated incident. Muhammed Cabdiqaadir, 25, of Hope Street - less than 500 metres from where the stabbing happened - was charged with murder and possession of a bladed object on Sunday, October 26.

Perrineau’s family paid tribute over the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

He was due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 27, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said. A second suspect, aged 23, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, October 24, but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. Perrineau’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, paid tribute over the weekend. They said: "Ren was loved by many, he was always around his family. He will be dearly missed.” Floral tributes and candles spelling out "Ren" were left on a lamppost near the scene, as members of the community gathered to pay their respects.

Wimbledon Magistrates Courts. Picture: Alamy