Murder charge after man found dead in house and priest seriously injured in attack at church
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a man and the serious assault of a priest in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.
The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was aged 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.
On the same day, Father John Murray was hit with a bottle minutes before Mass at his church in the County Down town.
Detectives investigating the murder of Mr Brannigan and the assault on Father Murray announced on Tuesday evening that they had charged a man.
The man, aged 30, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
On Monday, Father Murray was said to be in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.