A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a man and the serious assault of a priest in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was aged 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

On the same day, Father John Murray was hit with a bottle minutes before Mass at his church in the County Down town.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mr Brannigan and the assault on Father Murray announced on Tuesday evening that they had charged a man.

