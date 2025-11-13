Man charged with murder and vehicle theft after 71-year-old grandfather found dead in Northamptonshire
John David Martin Mills, 45, was charged with murder and vehicle theft
A man has been charged with murder and vehicle theft following the death of a 71-year-old grandfather in Northamptonshire.
Gerard Boyle, a 71-year-old father of six and grandfather of 15, was found with fatal injuries at a flat in Kettering on Saturday.
John David Martin Mills, 45, of Marriott Street, Northampton, has now been charged with murder and theft of a vehicle, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.
A man, 42, and two women, aged 27 and 35, were also arrested in connection with the incident, with all three subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Northamptonshire Police were called to a flat in Leatherland Court, Kettering, on Saturday, where they found Mr Boyle suffering from fatal injuries.
He is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
In a statement, his family said he was "not only a father of six and a proud grandfather of 15, he was a man whose love and kindness touched everyone who knew him.
"We are shattered that his life was taken from us.
"No words can capture the pain we feel, but we want everyone to remember him not for how he died but for how he lived – with love, humility and dedication to his family."
Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for information from the public.
The force are specifically looking for information to aid their investigation relating to events from October 26 onwards, specifically any witnesses, suspicious activity, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or any conversations with Mr Boyle in the days before his death.