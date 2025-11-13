John David Martin Mills, 45, was charged with murder and vehicle theft

71-year-old grandfather Gerard Boyle died of his injuries following the incident. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with murder and vehicle theft following the death of a 71-year-old grandfather in Northamptonshire.

Gerard Boyle, a 71-year-old father of six and grandfather of 15, was found with fatal injuries at a flat in Kettering on Saturday. John David Martin Mills, 45, of Marriott Street, Northampton, has now been charged with murder and theft of a vehicle, Northamptonshire Police confirmed. A man, 42, and two women, aged 27 and 35, were also arrested in connection with the incident, with all three subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries. Northamptonshire Police were called to a flat in Leatherland Court, Kettering, on Saturday, where they found Mr Boyle suffering from fatal injuries.

Northamptonshire Police were called to a flat in Leatherland Court, Kettering, on Saturday, where they found Mr Boyle suffering from fatal injuries. Picture: Google