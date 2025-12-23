A 23-year-old man has been charged with being a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Abdullah Yousef, of Galapagos Grove, in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, was arrested on December 16 and was charged on Monday with a string of terrorism offences.

Yousef, who is of Middle Eastern descent, has been charged with one count of membership of a proscribed organisation, namely IS.

He has also been charged with one count of possession of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and four counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

Yousef, who was charged by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 23.