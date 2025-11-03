Man, 32, charged with ten counts of attempted murder following Huntingdon train knife rampage
Anthony Williams, 32, is accused of carrying out the mass stabbing on Saturday
A man has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder following the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident at Huntingdon.
He will appear in court today, police confirmed.
Williams has also been charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on 1 November.
Nine people were left with life-threatening injuries following the attack, including a hero train worker who confronted the alleged knifeman.
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.
“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences."
A train worker who suffered life-threatening injuries attempting to stop the attacker remains in a critical but stable condition this morning.
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police (BTP), said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives".
Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article – following a police investigation into an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November 2025.
“Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress.
“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”
Passengers have spoken of the horror which unfolded shortly after the train left Peterborough station, with one woman saying she felt "very lucky" to be unharmed after begging the man to spare her life when he chased after her.
Dayna Arnold, 48, said: "I fell down and I just said, 'Please don't kill me'. Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: 'The devil is not going to win.'."
Other passengers spoke of hiding in train toilets and the buffet car to protect themselves during the bloody rampage.
BTP declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarms and two men were arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.
David Horne, managing director of LNER, said "our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family".
"I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions," he said.
Train driver Andrew Johnson, who is reported to be a Royal Navy veteran, is said to have got signalers to divert the train to a different track, allowing him to stop at a platform at Huntingdon which was not a planned stop on the route.
He told ITV News: "I was only doing my job. It was my colleague who is in hospital who was the brave one."
Nigel Roebuck, full-time organiser in the north-east of England for the train drivers' union Aslef and lead officer with LNER, said: "The driver did everything he was trained to do, at the right time and in the right way.
"He showed real courage, real dedication, and real determination in the most difficult of circumstances. Our thoughts tonight are with his colleague who is still in intensive care."