Anthony Williams, 32, is accused of carrying out the mass stabbing on Saturday

A "heroic" railway worker is still fighting for his life as The LNER Azuma train, on which the mass stabbing took place, is driven away from Huntingdon Station this morning (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder following the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident at Huntingdon. He will appear in court today, police confirmed. Williams has also been charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on 1 November. Read more: 'Hero' Huntingdon train driver who helped save lives of passengers revealed as Iraq war veteran Read more: 'It was me against him': Hero opens up on moment he confronted Huntingdon knife attacker

Nine people were left with life-threatening injuries following the attack, including a hero train worker who confronted the alleged knifeman. Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police. “Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences." A train worker who suffered life-threatening injuries attempting to stop the attacker remains in a critical but stable condition this morning.

Police officers at London King's Cross station. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there would be an increased police presence at stations after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police (BTP), said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives". Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article – following a police investigation into an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November 2025. “Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

The scene at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress. “We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.” Passengers have spoken of the horror which unfolded shortly after the train left Peterborough station, with one woman saying she felt "very lucky" to be unharmed after begging the man to spare her life when he chased after her. Dayna Arnold, 48, said: "I fell down and I just said, 'Please don't kill me'. Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: 'The devil is not going to win.'."