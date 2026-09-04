A man has pleaded guilty to 49 child sex offences after using social media to contact young girls and arrange sexual encounters in exchange for money and other items.

An investigation into South began in May 2023 after police were alerted to information by a safeguarding officer at a school in Swindon.

The offences included engaging in sexual activity with a child, taking and distributing indecent images of children, blackmail, engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child into sexual exploitation, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Mark South, 38, a Jamaican national from Ashford, Kent, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to a total of 49 offences.

South used several social media platforms, often operating under a multitude of aliases to contact young girls and arrange sexual encounters in exchange for money and other items, including vapes and trainers.

His victims were located across the country, from Essex to Cornwall.

Detective Constable Geoff Newnham, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "South crossed county boundaries to commit some of the most serious offences imaginable against vulnerable children, emboldened by what he believed was the anonymity of the internet.

"Over a number of years, he used a complex network of social media aliases, burner phones and prepaid numbers to groom, manipulate and blackmail children into sexual exploitation across a wide geographical area.

"This investigation has involved specialist child abuse investigation teams, major crime investigators, digital forensic experts, victim identification officers and dedicated prosecutors from the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, all of whom have worked tirelessly to build a compelling case and bring South before the courts.

"We must not underestimate the profound and lasting harm his offending has caused to children and their families. It is thanks to the extraordinary courage of the victims that justice has been achieved. I am particularly pleased that they will not now have to relive their traumatic experiences by giving evidence at trial following South's last-minute guilty pleas.

"I hope this case sends a clear message to anyone experiencing abuse that they will be listened to, supported and taken seriously. Equally, it should serve as a warning to offenders who believe they can hide behind a computer screen. The reality is that law enforcement has the capability and determination to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Finally, I would like to thank the victims, witnesses and their families for their patience, resilience and unwavering support throughout what has been a lengthy and complex investigation. Without their determination, we would not be here today."

South will be sentenced on December 14-15.