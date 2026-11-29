Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has said he is waiting for a refereeing apology after his side were denied a late penalty and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber avoided a red card in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has said he is waiting for a refereeing apology after his side were denied a late penalty and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber avoided a red card in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

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City were left furious when referee John Brooks did not award a penalty after a stoppage-time header from Josko Gvardiol hit Viktor Gyokeres' hand. They also questioned why Timber was not sent off after Jeremy Doku said the Arsenal defender had pulled his hair during the first half. Video assistant referee Darren England checked the penalty incident and concluded Gyokeres' hand was in a natural position. Brooks' decision not to award a spot-kick was upheld. Maresca said City would now wait for an apology from referees' body Pro Ref, referring to an apology Manchester United received over Erling Haaland's winning goal in a previous match.

Timber was not sent off after Jeremy Doku said the Arsenal defender had pulled his hair during the first half. Picture: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty

"We are going to wait for the apology now because if you remember after the Manchester United game, they apologise. So now we wait," he said. The City manager said his side had been "unlucky with the referee decisions in the last four or five games". "Today is not just a penalty, it's the red card for Timber and the elbow behind Gigi's neck, so many things," he added. Maresca was also unhappy that Timber's 83rd-minute equaliser was allowed to stand. City argued that the ball had hit the defender's hand and that Gabriel had caught goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The earlier incident involving Timber and Doku happened in the 17th minute, when the Arsenal defender pulled the winger to the ground near the touchline. Doku indicated that he believed Timber had pulled his hair. Brooks took no action and the VAR did not intervene. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville questioned the decision on Sky Sports. "He has obviously got part of his hair and part of his shirt but why is Timber doing that?" Neville said. "I think if you pull someone's hair you should be sent off, I genuinely do." Timber denied deliberately pulling Doku's hair. "It was just a duel. We were holding each other a bit. Jeremy has long hair, you know?" he told Sky Sports. "There were no intentions to pull his hair, so the ref made the right decision."