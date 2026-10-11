Man City beats Liverpool in first stormy game since financial scandal
City brushed off the taunts much like they have the Premier League charges, keeping their focus on the pitch as they cruised to a 3-0 win at Anfield, helped by Liverpool being reduced to ten men.
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Uncertainty may surround Manchester City’s future but nothing changed for them on the pitch as the Premier League leaders successfully came through their first public examination since being found guilty by an independent commission.
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Having been subjected to a febrile atmosphere at Anfield where they were labelled cheats and booed at every opportunity Enzo Maresca’s side shrugged off the slurs relating to the numerous breaches of financial rules to win 3-0.
The way they brushed off the taunts was similar to the way the club, who have lodged an appeal, have treated the decision of the independent commission and the fact it was business as usual showed there appears to be no visible concerns from the players when it comes to delivering on the pitch.
Erling Haaland made the crucial breakthrough in front his father Alfe-Inge stood – with the away fans waving their throwback inflatable yellow bananas – just three minutes after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for a second bookable offence, both soft yellow cards.
Subsitute Jeremy Doku, who helped turn the game the visitors’ way after coming on in the 56th minute, curled home a second and Rayan Cherki rolled in a third to allow Maresca the luxury of resting Haaland with 10 minutes remaining with their first back-to-back league wins at Anfield since January 1953 safely secured.
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Liverpool fans have reason more than most to feel aggrieved at City’s sham contracts which allowed them to inject £830million of inflated income over nine seasons, having been beaten to the title three times by their north-west rivals.
The resumption of the Premier League allowed them first go at venting their fury but they will not be the last.
But abuse from the stands will not derail this team, who have no association with that period. That will come in the form of a Premier League punishment should their appeal fail.
City would not have relished the trip to a ground where their record is the worst but their opponents were weakened by the absence of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, and dealt another blow when Dominik Szoboszlai was ruled out with a hamstring problem.
There was not a great deal of football played in the first half but a huge amount of energy expended as the home side’s high tempo pressed the life out of City with Lewis Koumas, on his full Premier League debut, and Victor Munoz particularly effective.
Marc Guehi had a testing time against both and when Ruben Dias hauled Koumas to the ground a scuffle ensured between Alexis Mac Allister and Elliot Anderson.
Liverpool’s dominance of the first half – City did not have a shot until the 35th minute – began to evaporate after the break after Koumas and Gravenberch had shots parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mac Allister fired wide in the space of a minute.
A dangerous Antoine Semenyo cross was cleared by Milos Kerkez before Haaland’s first sight of goal, with only Alisson Becker to beat, saw the striker roll his shot wide.
But the dismissal of Gravenberch after clumsily catching the heels of Doku proved pivotal. While Liverpool waited to send on a like-for-like replacement in Trey Nyoni, one swing of Haaland’s left foot effectively decided the contest.
Doku and Cherki ensured Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola’s first defeat was a painful one.
City’s players exited the pitch accompanied by the public address system playing Fleetwood Mac’s Little Lies – but it would have fallen on deaf ears.