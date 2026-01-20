Guardiola's side found themselves facing a possible Champions League play-off fixture after 3-1 loss in Erling Haaland's backyard

Manchester City have been condemned to a second-straight defeat as Erling Haaland was ineffective in stopping Bodø/Glimt from running riot on a return to his native Norway. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester City have been condemned to a second-straight defeat as Erling Haaland was ineffective in stopping Bodø/Glimt from running riot on a return to his native Norway.

After a pitiful display in Saturday's Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola's side simply never showed up for a game which could have seen them avoid the Champions League play-off round. Midfielder Rodri saw red after two yellow cards in two minutes in the second half, but this only compounded City's woes in the Arctic Circle. Danish striker Kasper Høgh scored two first-half goals after capitalising on mistakes from young centre-back Max Alleyne. Jens Petter Hauge then put the giants to the sword in the second half, before Rayan Cherki pulled back a consolation goal for the visitors. Read More: Manchester City Sign England Defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20m Read More: Carrick hailed after stunning 2-0 derby win over City in first game as United interim boss

Talismanic midfielder Rodri saw red after two yellow cards in two minutes in the second half. Picture: Getty

Having entered the evening hoping to secure a top-eight finish and spot in the Round of 16, City now face a crunch clash against Turkish giants Galatasaray in their final league phase match next week. City could make excuses about the climate, a string of absentees or the artificial surface, but they were ultimately outplayed. Erling Haaland, on his return home, was again kept quiet as Bodø produced one of the best results in their history. City was without 11 senior players due to illness, injury, suspension or ineligibility.

Høgh headed firmly past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Picture: Getty

Høgh almost had a hat-trick against the European giants. Picture: Getty

Nevertheless, the manner in which Bodø repeatedly troubled them on the break was alarming. They had a warning when Bodø's pacey forwards got behind the defence, which again featured inexperienced centre-backs Abduokodir Khusanov and Alleyne, but failed to capitalise. Typically City controlled a lot of possession, but despite winning a series of corners, could not test home goalkeeper Nikita Haikin. Alleyne spurned a chance when he missed a header from a corner, and things got worse for him as Bodø pounced on two errors in quick succession.

Max Alleyne endured a torrid night in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Getty

Alleyne first missed a tackle on the halfway line that allowed Bodø to counter. Ole Didrik Blomberg raced into the area and recovered his footing after a collision with Khusanov to chip a cross to the far post. Høgh headed firmly past Gianluigi Donnarumma and doubled his tally less than two minutes later after another Alleyne mistake. This time, the Under-21 international dwelled too long on the ball, and Blomberg again got clear to tee up Høgh for a tap-in. Høgh almost had a hat-trick after getting on the end of another pass moments later, but this time Donnarumma saved. City missed chances to level as Rodri fluffed a header and Haaland shot narrowly wide. Tijjani Reijnders also fired at Haikin early in the second half but Bodø threatened again as Hakon Evjen tested Donnarumma.