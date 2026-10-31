Manchester City slumped to their second Premier League defeat in a row on Saturday, going down 1-0 at home to third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to an early goal by Yasin Ayari.

City could be knocked off their perch at the top of the table if Arsenal get at least a point at Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was City's first at home by Brighton in the Premier League, and though Enzo Maresca's side managed 21 shots on goal, only six were on target and none managed to beat keeper Bart Verbruggen.

City remained top on 21 points, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and Brighton remain third on 19 points after six wins and a draw in their opening nine games.

City's star-studded attack struggled, with giant Norwegian striker Erling Haaland looking a shadow of himself as his run of scoring in seven successive Premier League games ended.

"We created a lot of chances, disappointing to lose. Didn't manage to put chances away, on another day we put three or four away," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

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